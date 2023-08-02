Fired radio host Don Geronimo issues apology after comments about WUSA9 sports reporter

DC-area radio host Don Geronimo, who was fired last week after making disparaging comments toward a WUSA9 sports reporter live on the air, has issued an apology.

“Last week, during my live radio show from the Commanders training camp, I used inappropriate words in a way that hurt someone,” Geronimo said in a written statement provided to WTOP. “I deeply and sincerely apologize for the pain I caused WUSA sports reporter Sharla McBride.”

The comments were made during Geronimo’s broadcast from the Commanders’ training camp in Ashburn, Virginia, on WBIG-FM.

“Hey look, Barbie’s here. Hi, Barbie girl,” Geronimo said, referring to McBride as she walked past. “I’m guessing she’s a cheerleader.”

In the statement, Geronimo said he did not know or recognize the sports reporter, and was attempting to reference the recent release of the “Barbie” movie.

“My attempts to be humorous and topical backfired, and I needlessly deprecated a professional colleague,” Geronimo said.

The statement went on to say: “I have reached out to Ms. McBride to apologize. When she feels ready, I hope that we can have a conversation and that I will have the opportunity to reiterate my apology to her in person. I hope that Ms. McBride and the listeners who heard me will forgive me. I am better than this, and I promise to demonstrate that going forward.”

According to a WUSA9 article about the comments, Geronimo and his colleague, fellow radio personality Crash Young, both used the term “tight” when they saw McBride again.

In the statement, Geronimo said that term was not used in reference to McBride.

“I want to correct one inaccurate aspect of some media reports. Contrary to those reports, neither I nor my producer used the word ‘tight’ to describe Ms. McBride,” the statement said. “Rather, my producer used the word ‘tight’ — a common term in the broadcast world that refers to seamless production — to describe a technical aspect of our show that day. The timing of it was unfortunately misconstrued in some reports as part of my reference to Ms. McBride.”

McBride has said she was insulted and embarrassed by the remarks.

In a statement to ESPN over the weekend, McBride said, “When I heard the comments made about me on the radio show, I felt incredibly insulted and embarrassed. In my 17 years as a professional journalist, I have never been disrespected in such a blatant manner while trying to do my job. Their words were sexist and misogynistic. No woman should experience this in the workplace, and I appreciate the Commanders swift response in handling this matter.”

WUSA’s news desk said the station had no additional comment beyond what station officials have already said.

“Objectifying women is harmful and disrespectful … Promoting respect, empathy and equal treatment for all individuals, regardless of gender, is crucial for building respect in any workplace,” WUSA General Manager Richard Dyer said last week.

Geronimo and Young were taken off the air on Friday morning, following a decision by the Commanders to bar both radio personalities from broadcasting from the team’s training camp.

Geronimo, whose real name is Mike Sorce, joined WBIG-FM, which is owned and operated by iHeartMedia, in September 2021.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein and Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

