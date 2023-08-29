‘No hazardous materials’ found after National Zoo evacuated over bomb threat

After the National Zoo was evacuated Tuesday over a reported bomb threat, D.C. police said a “precautionary sweep” of the area turned up no “hazardous materials.”
Police gave the all-clear shortly before 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, more than two hours after the zoo was evacuated.
Police said the Smithsonian National Zoo in Northwest D.C. received the bomb threat at 10:42 a.m. Police got the call about the threat at 11:09 a.m., and visitors and staff were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.
During the sweep, roads around the zoo were closed.
A stretch of Connecticut Avenue Northwest directly in front of the zoo from Cathedral Avenue to about Devonshire Place was closed for the investigation.
The zoo said in a statement the zoo will remain closed Tuesday and reopen Wednesday.
