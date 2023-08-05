Live Radio
DC police arrest, charge 19-year-olds with Prince George’s Co. man’s death

Kate Corliss | kate.corliss@wtop.com

August 5, 2023, 8:32 PM

Two 19-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a homicide that took place in Southwest D.C. last year.

Aaron Walker of Southeast and Dasani Dawson of Northwest were taken into custody Friday and charged with first-degree murder, according to D.C. police.

Police said on Aug. 9, 2022, an off-duty officer was flagged down in the 100 block of Irvington Street at around 5 p.m. At the scene, the officer saw a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

D.C. Fire and EMS took the victim, identified as 20-year-old Brian Buxton of Fort Washington, Maryland, to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

Below is a map of the approximate location where the 2022 shooting occurred.

