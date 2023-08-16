17-year-old girl killed, 16-year-old charged in stabbing at McDonalds in DC

A 17-year-old girl is dead after being stabbed inside of a McDonalds restaurant in Northwest early Sunday morning, according to D.C. police.

A 17-year-old girl is dead after being stabbed inside of a McDonalds restaurant in Northwest early Sunday morning and a 16-year-old girl has been charged in her death, according to D.C. police.

Naima Liggon of Waldorf, Maryland, was stabbed in the chest inside of the restaurant in the 1900 block of 14th street Northwest at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, D.C., police told WTOP.

Liggon was taken to the hospital in a privately owned vehicle, where she later died.

On Sunday, a 16-year-old juvenile female of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. At the time of her arrest, D.C. police said that she had a knife.

