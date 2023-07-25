What is the ‘all-out’ policy at DC pools and why are some upset about it?

Given the sizzling summer weather, it’s clear why D.C.’s public pools are popular. But there have been some grumblings on community listservs about the pools' “all-out” policy and how it’s being enforced.

Interim Director of D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation Thennie Freeman said that there have been more than 300,000 visits to the District’s pools so far this summer. That’s an increase of 30%, Freeman said.

During 45/15 rule for “safety breaks,” children and guardians get out of the pool for 15 minutes out of every hour.

“As it’s being implemented today, on the 45, all children and adult chaperones should exit the pool,” Freeman said.

Adults who have completed the deep-end test and have been certified to swim can stay in the pool, completing lap swims for example, Freeman said.

But Freeman said the parks and recreation department “maintains the right that on extreme heat days, and when the pools are at capacity,” that it can enforce an “all-out” policy during that rest break. That means everyone has to get out of the pool.

By using the all-out rule when temperatures soar, Freeman said lifeguards, who spend eight hours outdoors, get needed breaks.

That time can also be used for sweeping the pools for debris and added chemical checks can be carried out. But Freeman said lifeguards have some discretion on determining whether there should be an “all-out” break.

The policy for indoor pools is slightly different.

“It’s not as bad when they don’t have to be in the sun all day when the heat is extreme,” Freeman said, referring to the lifeguards at indoor pools.

Earlier this month, two adults were pulled from the bottom of the pool at the Theodore Hagans Pool in Ward 5, where a good Samaritan and two lifeguards worked to resuscitate the victims until they were rushed to an area hospital via helicopter.

“The lifeguards did an excellent job,” said Freeman, who noted the challenge of having to work on two adult victims at the same time. “I am just so grateful and proud that those lifeguards did their job.”

