Man driving for Lyft killed in Northeast DC

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed while working a shift as a Lyft driver in D.C. on Monday.

Police responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 400 block of 11th Street NE at 12:08 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered Nasrat Ahmad Yar, of Alexandria, Virginia, in his car with a gunshot wound.

Ahmad Yar was taken for treatment at an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries, a D.C. police news release said.

“Our hearts are with Mr. Nasrat’s loved ones as they confront this unspeakable tragedy,” Lyft said in a statement. “We have reached out to his family to offer our support and are in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”

Ahmad Yar and his family moved from Afghanistan to the U.S. in August 2021 after the fall of the Afghan government to the Taliban, WUSA9 reported. They moved from Philadelphia to Alexandria less than a year ago.

Ahmad Yar leaves behind his wife and four children, who range in age from 15 months to 13 years, as well as family in Afghanistan.

Surveillance video from a Nest camera, obtained by WUSA9, showed four people running away near the location and time of the shooting.

A GoFundMe has been created to provide support for Ahmad Yar’s widow. According to the donation page, he was the sole provider for his family.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.

