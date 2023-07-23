Police: Prince George’s Co. man killed in Southeast DC residential shooting

In the Benning Ridge neighborhood of Southeast D.C., officers found a male shooting victim, 27-year-old Malik Haggans, in the hallway of a residential building.

Police in the District have identified the male victim from Bowie, Maryland, who was killed Friday in a residential area near Benning Terrace Recreation Center in Southeast.

In a news release, the department said that just before 5 p.m. officers were called for a reported shooting to the 600 block of 46th Place in the Benning Ridge neighborhood of Southeast D.C.

After being examined by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services, officials say Haggans appears to have died at the scene of the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to call 202-727-9099, or text a tip anonymously by sending a message to 50411.

Approximate location of the shooting in Southeast, D.C.

