Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Arrest made in Howard…

Arrest made in Howard U. campus shooting that killed construction worker

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

July 31, 2023, 10:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in D.C. said that a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting near Howard University that left a construction worker dead earlier in July.

Police arrested the Northeast D.C. boy on Monday on a charge of felony murder while armed for the shooting death of Rafael Adolfo Gomez, 34, of Beltsville, Maryland.

No further details about the boy are known at this time.

It happened on July 13 on the 2200 block of 6th Street Northwest near the Howard University Hospital. Police arrived at the location  just after 6 a.m. and found Gomez, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said they believe the the shooting was the result of an armed robbery gone bad, Cmdr. James Boteler said during a news conference after the shooting.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on what happened should call them at 202-727-9099.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up