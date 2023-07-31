Arrest made in Howard U. campus shooting that killed construction worker

Police in D.C. said that a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting near Howard University that left a construction worker dead earlier in July.

Police arrested the Northeast D.C. boy on Monday on a charge of felony murder while armed for the shooting death of Rafael Adolfo Gomez, 34, of Beltsville, Maryland.

No further details about the boy are known at this time.

It happened on July 13 on the 2200 block of 6th Street Northwest near the Howard University Hospital. Police arrived at the location just after 6 a.m. and found Gomez, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said they believe the the shooting was the result of an armed robbery gone bad, Cmdr. James Boteler said during a news conference after the shooting.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on what happened should call them at 202-727-9099.

