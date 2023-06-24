Smithsonian lovers treated to ‘Solstice Saturday’ of free fun for the whole family

The Smithsonian and its many museums stayed open till midnight to commemorate the first weekend of summer on Solstice Saturday.

“There are events all over the place,” said museum enthusiast Santiago Gomez. “You’ve got the Hirshhorn, the African American Art museum, the Asian Art museum — everyone’s doing something.”

For D.C. residents like Gomez, Solstice Saturday is a dream come true.

“It’s certainly a day to enjoy the culture, to enjoy everything D.C. has to offer,” he told WTOP.

We caught up with Santiago and members of his family, who were visiting all the way from Colombia, at the Museum of the American Indian, where guests were treated to a live performance from Apache dancers — which was just one of many special live events across the Smithsonian Saturday evening.

“Looking at different cultures, how they experience the world, how they see the world, is unique and it’s important,” Gomez reflected. “It enriches everyone’s life and reminds us: we’re not alone in this world, right?”

There were many other events across the Smithsonian, including the Sounds of Africa Concert Series and Astronomy Festival. There you could meet an astronaut at the Air and Space Museum, and even attend a DJ set late into the night at the Haupt Garden, which turned into a full blown party.

“It’s hard to tell whether the nature of the performances — one that is celebratory, one that is commemorative — and that’s why it’s important to come to the American Indian museum, looking at different cultures, and how they see the world.”

Gomez says that the level of party atmosphere, fun and an unparalleled multicultural experience is why there’s nothing like the Smithsonian and the city of Washington, D.C.

“The most prime location in D.C. to enjoy yourself — for free! You can’t beat that. Definitely an enjoyable day,” Gomez said.

The Smithsonian also launched some new exhibits on Solstice Saturday at the Museums of African American History and Culture, American History and Natural History.

Organizers say they started the event back in 2018 and plan to continue to make it even bigger and better in the years to come.

