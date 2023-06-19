Smithsonian Solstice Saturday returns to celebrate long summer days all night long

Solstice Saturday allows visitors to explore museums and exhibits all over the National Mall after regular business hours to celebrate the June solstice, the day with the longest period of daylight.

At museums up and down the National Mall you’ll find parties, performances and late-night exhibitions to celebrate Smithsonian Solstice Saturday, June 24.

Solstice Saturday allows visitors to explore multiple museums and exhibits after regular business hours to celebrate the June solstice (the day with the longest period of daylight). It is the fifth time the Smithsonian is commemorating the late-night event, with this year’s festivities being held in association with Hofstra University’s Department of Physics and Astronomy.

The festivities will start at 1 p.m. Saturday and continue until midnight on June 24, with the American Indian, Asian Art, African, Air and Space, Natural History museums and the Arts and Industries Building hosting outdoor and indoor events.

First, Joe Tohonnie Jr. will be leading the Apache Crown Dancers (White Mountain Apache), from Whiteriver, Arizona, in a song and dance to celebrate the summer solstice. Performances at the American Indian Museum will be held throughout the day, with the first starting at 1 p.m. and the last at 6 p.m. The performances will be livestreamed, and museums remain open until 8 p.m.

The National Museum of Asian Art and the National Museum of African Art will be keeping their galleries open late and hosting musical performances in the Haupt Garden from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Exhibition tours will take place throughout the night at both museums and food and beverages will be available for purchase in the garden.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy DJ sets and the kickoff of National Museum of African Art’s Sounds of Africa concert series. Free, advanced registration for the events is recommended by the museums.

The National Air and Space Museum will be open until 11 p.m., with free passes required to enter and participate in games and activities within the museum. Hofstra University is hosting an Astronomy Festival from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the National Mall outside the museum, with many free science activities and a Meet an Astronomer event.

The Natural History Museum will be celebrating the opening of a new exhibit, “Cellphone: Unseen Connections,” by staying open till midnight. The museum will also be hosting special programs between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to celebrate the exhibit’s opening weekend. The museum asks that attendees RSVP to the free event.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture and Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden will be open till 10 p.m., with their cafes and giftshops staying open later too. At 11 a.m. the NMAAHC is also hosting a lecture with Dr. Blair LM Kelley to discuss her new book, “Black Folk: The Roots of the Black Working Class.” No tickets or registration is required to enter the museums after 5 p.m., but registration is required to attend Dr. Kelley’s lecture and the Yayoi Kusama special exhibition, “One with Eternity,” at the Hirshhorn.

Lastly, the Arts and Industries Building will reopen for one night only and transform into a glow-in-the-dark arcade from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The special summer solstice event will include classic arcade games, mini golf and an immersive techno dance floor.

Entry will be granted on a first come, first served basis; visitors are encouraged by the museum to reserve a ticket before the event.

