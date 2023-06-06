No charges for off-duty FBI agent who fatally shot man inside Metro station

The U.S. Attorney for D.C. said there was insufficient evidence to pursue either federal civil rights charges or local D.C. charges against the FBI special agent who shot 28-year-old Troy N. Bullock.

In a news release Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney for D.C. said there was insufficient evidence to pursue either federal civil rights charges or local D.C. charges against the FBI special agent who shot 28-year-old Troy N. Bullock.

The shooting happened on the Red Line platform at Metro Center station shortly after 6 p.m. on Dec. 7, after the agent stepped in to stop Bullock from starting a fight with another person on the platform, according to prosecutors.

At that point, Bullock became “physically aggressive” toward the agent, grabbing him and pushing him over a utility wall, prosecutors said. During the struggle, Bullock fell over the wall with him — an 8-foot drop.

Prosecutors said Bullock resumed attacking the agent, who was injured in the fall, before the agent pulled out his service weapon and shot Bullock.

In the release, prosecutors said they conducted a comprehensive review of the incident, including interviewing eyewitnesses, collecting surveillance footage from inside the Metro station and cellphone footage, as well as examining physical evidence and forensic reports.

“After a careful, thorough and independent review of the evidence, federal prosecutors have found insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the agent used excessive force under the circumstances,” the release stated.

