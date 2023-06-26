Dr. Anthony Fauci to join the faculty at Georgetown University

Dr. Anthony Fauci — who spent decades on the front lines of America's fight against infectious diseases like HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 — will join the faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., starting July 1, the university announced Monday. Fauci will serve as a Distinguished University Professor in the School of Medicine's Division of Infectious Diseases.

“We are deeply honored to welcome Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, a dedicated public servant, humanitarian and visionary global health leader, to Georgetown,” said the University’s President John J. DeGioia.

“The rank of University Professor is Georgetown’s highest professional honor that recognizes extraordinary achievement in scholarship, teaching and service,” the statement said.

Fauci, an infectious disease expert who served as chief medical adviser to seven U.S. presidents, retired from his role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in December after 38 years.

Though Fauci did not attend Georgetown himself, the school noted that his wife, Christine Grady, is an alumna, and they were married in Georgetown’s Dahlgren Chapel of the Sacred Heart in 1985. Their three daughters were born in Georgetown University Hospital, and grew up within walking distance of the campus. Fauci has a long history with Jesuit education that includes attending Regis High School in New York City, and Holy Cross for college.

Not only did Fauci lead the country through the COVID-19 pandemic, but he previously played an early and major role in the effort to combat HIV/AIDS, and in researching SARS, MERS and other infectious disease threats.

Fauci called the decision to join the faculty at Georgetown a “no-brainer” and “a natural extension of my scientific, clinical and public health career.”

“I ask myself, now at this stage in my life, what do I have to offer to society? I think what I have to offer is experience and inspiration to the younger generation of students,” said Fauci.

“If I accomplish that, I think I’ll make a major contribution to Georgetown.”

