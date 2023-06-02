2 teens killed, 2 others wounded in multiple shootings in Southeast DC

No suspects have been identified in the string of shootings, and police have not said if the incidents are related.

Three separate shootings on Sunday night left two teens dead and three other people wounded in Southeast D.C.

The first in the string of shootings was in the 2700 block of Langston Place, Southeast, around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to D.C. police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two shooting victims — identified as 15-year-old Demarcos Pinkney and 18-year-old Kevin Mason, both of Southeast D.C.

Both were taken to the hospital, where they died, police said. Authorities initially identified the older teen as being 17.

Police are offering a reward of up to $50,000 to anyone that provides information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. Tips can be sent anonymously via text message to 50411.

The second shooting happened around 10 p.m. D.C. police responded to a shooting near the intersection of 22nd Street and Minnesota Avenue in Southeast, where they found two shooting victims.

One was described as a minor in critical condition but who was expected to survive. The other was an adult man, who was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Later that night, around 10:40 p.m., a shooting occurred near a home in the 1900 block of Bruce Place in Southeast.

Officers found a teenage girl with a gunshot wound. According to police, shots were fired outside of the house, and the teen was struck while inside.

Police said she is expected to survive.

No suspects have been identified in the string of shootings, and police have not said if the incidents are connected.

