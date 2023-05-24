You ever dream of seeing Sumo wrestling? Sumo and Sushi brings tournament to DC

Want to test your muster against a pro sumo wrestler? You’ll have a chance when Sumo and Sushi comes to D.C. next month.

Sumo and Sushi will bring seven expert sumo wrestlers to WEG Studios in Northeast D.C. from June 16-18. The six wrestlers will go over the history and culture of the Japanese sport, as well as demonstrate the winning moves, forbidden moves, training techniques and lifestyle at Japanese sumo stables.

“I have yet to see someone fully win without the sumo wrestlers showing them a major amount of grace,” said Sam Minkoff, president of SE production, a D.C. native and the event’s organizer.

“But if someone wants to try and take one of these guys on, they certainly have that opportunity to do so. And I think they always walk away just amazed at the strength and flexibility and speed of these guys.”

The event is hosted by American Sumo legend, Konishiki, who became the first non-Japanese born wrestler to reach ōzeki, the second-highest possible rank in Sumo.

“Being Hawaiian born, he’s really amazing at bridging the gap between something that’s so important to Japanese sport and culture to the American audience in a way that’s relatable,” said Minkoff.

The wrestlers will square off in a round robin-style tournament, so guests can see sumo in live action.

Tickets for the event range from a seat near the dohyo (the ring), complete with a bento box, to sky suites with a personal sushi chef, or just the show if the cuisine is not to your liking.

If you pay an additional $200, you get to step into the ring after the show. You do have to sign a waiver beforehand, Minkoff said.

“It’ll be all of our sumo wrestlers’ first time in Washington D.C.,” he said. “So come show them some love and welcome them with open arms.”

