Man killed in Southwest DC shooting

Adrian Burgess, 19, of Northwest D.C., is dead after being shot in Southwest D.C. early Thursday morning.

Police in D.C. are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southwest D.C. early Thursday morning.

A report of a shooting in the 100 block of Forrester Street, near Shepherd Parkway came in just after 1:35 a.m.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and found Adrian Burgess, 19, of Northwest D.C., with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

No suspect has been named at this time.

D.C. police ask anyone with information about the deadly shooting to contact them at 202-727-9099 or texting their tip line at 50411.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

