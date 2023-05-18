Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Mental Health Action Day:…

Mental Health Action Day: Why a DC nonprofit asked students to pause learning and start dancing

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

May 18, 2023, 3:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Our Minds Matter, a D.C. nonprofit, is reminding students about the importance of taking time to move in honor of Mental Health Action Day.

The student-led nonprofit received funding from MTV Entertainment Studios and TaskForce for its  “Move with Music for Mental Health Action Day,” on Thursday.

At participating schools, classroom instruction was paused Thursday and Our Minds Matter invited students to get up and dance, or just move in general, to the music.

The third annual event is all about encouraging conversations with peers, movement through dance and time with loved ones and friends.

Laura Beth Levitt, who serves as program director for the student-led group made up of thousands of kids across the country, said the goal is to create more access to educational resources for students.

“The idea was, ‘Can we start to shift the culture from awareness into action?'” Levitt said. “School doesn’t have to be super rigid and academic.”

Organizers are also hoping to continue reducing stigmas while creating community in the classroom.

Levitt said it’s a personal journey that young adults can begin now with resources provided by Our Minds Matter or other local organizations.

“We’re really empowering youth to check in with themselves and check in with others,” she said.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up