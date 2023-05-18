Mental Health Action Day: Why a DC nonprofit asked students to pause learning and start dancing

Our Minds Matter, a D.C. nonprofit, is reminding students about the importance of taking time to move in honor of Mental Health Action Day.

The student-led nonprofit received funding from MTV Entertainment Studios and TaskForce for its “Move with Music for Mental Health Action Day,” on Thursday.

At participating schools, classroom instruction was paused Thursday and Our Minds Matter invited students to get up and dance, or just move in general, to the music.

The third annual event is all about encouraging conversations with peers, movement through dance and time with loved ones and friends.

Laura Beth Levitt, who serves as program director for the student-led group made up of thousands of kids across the country, said the goal is to create more access to educational resources for students.

“The idea was, ‘Can we start to shift the culture from awareness into action?'” Levitt said. “School doesn’t have to be super rigid and academic.”

Organizers are also hoping to continue reducing stigmas while creating community in the classroom.

Levitt said it’s a personal journey that young adults can begin now with resources provided by Our Minds Matter or other local organizations.

“We’re really empowering youth to check in with themselves and check in with others,” she said.