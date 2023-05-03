Loneliness is a ‘huge public health crisis’ for seniors. Here’s how one DC group is helping

"Social isolation is a huge public health crisis in this country," said Denise Snyder, who works with D.C. Villages, a network of nonprofit groups across the District that arranges services and activities.

Seniors in the nation’s capital are being reminded of the importance of fighting against social isolation, following a report from U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy that highlighted the numerous health risks associated with loneliness.

“Social isolation is a huge public health crisis in this country,” said Denise Snyder, who works with D.C. Villages, a network of nonprofit groups across the District that arranges services and activities.

Loneliness increases the risk of premature death by nearly 30%, with the report revealing that those with poor social relationships also had a greater risk of stroke and heart disease.

Isolation also elevates a person’s likelihood for experiencing depression, anxiety and dementia, according to the research.

“The impact of social isolation is enormous,” Snyder said. “Older adults are the population category most affected.”

According to Snyder, D.C. Villages focuses specifically on combating social isolation.

That includes connecting one-on-one with older adults regularly, sponsoring support and mutual aid groups, and organizing social and recreational events.

“If you have volunteer coming into your home to change ceiling light bulbs or to drop off groceries or to give a ride to somebody, all of those interactions are helping to address the crisis of social isolation for older adults,” Snyder said.

Volunteers with D.C. Villages spent nearly 28,000 hours last year working to combat social isolation, Snyder said.

The surgeon general made a number of recommendations. It called on workplaces, schools, technology companies, community organizations, parents and other people to make changes that will boost the country’s connectedness.

He advised people to join community groups and put down their phones when they’re catching up with friends; employers to think carefully about their remote work policies; and health systems to provide training for doctors to recognize the health risks of loneliness.

“We now know that loneliness is a common feeling that many people experience. It’s like hunger or thirst. It’s a feeling the body sends us when something we need for survival is missing,” Murthy said. “Millions of people in America are struggling in the shadows, and that’s not right.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.