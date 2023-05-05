Group of shoplifters continues to target CVS stores in Northwest DC

CVS pharmacies in Northwest D.C. have again had shelves emptied by a group of shoplifters, who have helped themselves to large amounts of merchandise, before leaving in a stolen car.

Earlier this week, WTOP reported two incidents that occurred on Sunday, April 30: The first happened at the CVS on Connecticut Avenue, near the intersection with Nebraska Avenue. The second occurred approximately 20 minutes later at the drugstore on Massachusetts Avenue in the Spring Valley neighborhood.

In each case, approximately a half-dozen suspects entered the store at the same time and filled trash bags, shopping carts and crates with toiletries and household items from the shelves.

On Thursday, a group of shoplifters again targeted the CVS at 5013 Connecticut Avenue.

D.C. police spokesman Paris Lewbel said an eyewitness saw three suspects enter the store and fill their bags with merchandise.

Lewbel said they fled the scene in a black Kia with D.C. tags. That description is consistent with the Kia with D.C. license plate GC 5918, which was observed during the two group shoplifting incidents on Sunday, April 30.

“We’re working with CVS corporate on this, to collect evidence, potentially identify, and arrest the suspects,” said Lewbel.

Surveillance video from the stores is being reviewed, and police hope to speak with any eyewitnesses who have not yet talked with detectives.

Asked if CVS was planning on posting security guards at local stores during this ongoing shoplifting string, corporate spokeswoman Amy Thibault told WTOP: “The safety of our colleagues and customers is our top priority and we’re working with local police as they investigate recent shoplifting incidents in the Washington, D.C., area.”

Lewbel said the decision of whether or not to position trained security guards rests with CVS. If a customer witnesses shoplifting in progress they should quickly call 911, but should not take any action to interrupt the crime.

Nobody has been seriously hurt in any of the shoplifting incidents.