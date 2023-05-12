Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC Mayor Bowser announces…

DC Mayor Bowser announces new deal to attract health and wellness spa, water park

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 12, 2023, 1:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Concept renderings of the Therme DC project. (Courtesy Therme/DSR)

A new health and wellness “destination,” including a spa, water park and restaurants could be coming to D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday that the city has entered into an agreement with the Therme Group to explore sites in the District for the new health and wellness destination.

The group already operates four such sites in Germany and Romania and is looking at expanding into the D.C. area with a new location.

The Therme Group is based out of Austria and is an operator of “well-being resorts.”

Marketing group “Destination D.C.” said about 21 million people visited D.C. last year, which is 91% of pre-pandemic numbers.

“We are always thinking of more ways to bring people to Washington,” Bowser said. “It’s really like nothing we have experienced. It’s part spa, part water park, but all fun.”

The agreement with Therme is for one year. In that time, D.C. will help identify locations for the facility, which is expected to bring 5,000 construction jobs over a two-year period.

During the “Travel Rally” at Franklin Park on Thursday, D.C. announced that in 2022, domestic tourism rebounded to 91% of pre-pandemic levels, with 20.7 million domestic visitors who spent $8.1 billion and helped generate approximately 84,000 jobs.

Concept renderings of the Therme DC project. (Courtesy Therme/DSR)

Additionally, in May, D.C. is making available $1.6 million in grants to the hospitality technical assistance and workforce development program. The District will start accepting applications May 26.

“We know that people are the key to our comeback, so we love that more visitors are coming back to D.C. More visitors means more people supporting our local businesses, more jobs for our residents and more activity in our city. Our comeback is underway — let’s keep pushing,” Bowser said.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up