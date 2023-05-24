Dozens displaced by DC condo roof fire

An apartment fire in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of D.C. has displaced at least 2 dozen residents on Friday night.

An apartment roof deck fire in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of D.C. was put out around 10 p.m. on Friday night, according to DC Fire and EMS.

Firefighters arrived at the 2600 block of Adams Mill Road NW around 8:26 p.m. to put out the heavy fire on the roof of the Avalon Condos building.

Officials said the building’s 28 units are “uninhabitable” following the destructive blaze, pushing all occupants out of their homes early into Saturday morning. No preliminary damage estimates were available ahead of publication.

Over two dozen residents have been displaced. In cooperation from the Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region, the fire agency plans to assist them.

The fire did not spread to any of the five floors below the roof deck, according to a tweet from DC Fire and EMS.

The fire department says no injuries have been reported so far.

