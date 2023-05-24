Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Dozens displaced by DC…

Dozens displaced by DC condo roof fire

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com
Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

May 20, 2023, 1:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A sign outside the Avalon Condos building in Adams Morgan reads “Danger By Order of the Fire Chief” and that the building is inhabitable due to “unsafe conditions.” (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
The Avalon Condos at 2627 Adams Mill Road NW the morning after the fire.  (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
The Avalon Condos at 2627 Adams Mill Road NW the morning after the fire.  (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
(1/3)

An apartment roof deck fire in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of D.C. was put out around 10 p.m. on Friday night, according to DC Fire and EMS.

Firefighters arrived at the 2600 block of Adams Mill Road NW around 8:26 p.m. to put out the heavy fire on the roof of the Avalon Condos building.

Officials said the building’s 28 units are “uninhabitable” following the destructive blaze, pushing all occupants out of their homes early into Saturday morning. No preliminary damage estimates were available ahead of publication.

Over two dozen residents have been displaced. In cooperation from the Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region, the fire agency plans to assist them.

The fire did not spread to any of the five floors below the roof deck, according to a tweet from DC Fire and EMS.

The fire department says no injuries have been reported so far.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up