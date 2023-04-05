Hirshhorn Museum extends Yayoi Kusama exhibit through late July

Since opening on April 1, 2022, the Hirshhorn Museum has welcomed over 140,000 visitors to the “One with Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection,” with more tickets expected to be doled out in the coming months.

Since opening on April 1, 2022, the Hirshhorn Museum has welcomed over 140,000 visitors to the “One with Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection,” with more tickets expected to be doled out in the coming months, thanks to the museum extending the exhibit for a second time. Now, the free, ticketed exhibition will run through July 16, 2023.

The artworks featured include two of the artist’s immersive Infinity Mirror Rooms, a print, poem and photos of the artist as well as a monumental and spotted “Pumpkin” sculpture.

This is the second time the Hirshhorn Museum has featured Kusama with the first exhibition of the artist opening in 2017. The exhibition drew almost half a million visitors to the D.C. museum during its 90-day run.

In an interview with WTOP, Hirshhorn Museum Assistant Curator Betsy Johnson said, “This show is really a legacy exhibition that is meant to show her impact on the field of contemporary art, but through the Hirshhorn’s collection.”

Born in 1929 in Matsumoto, Japan, Kusama is known for her signature polka dots, soft sculptures and installation-based works. Since first developing her Infinity Mirror Rooms, the prolific artist has attained a cult status, with retrospectives at the Whitney Museum in New York, the Tate Modern in London and elsewhere, plus collaborations with brands like Louis Vuitton and site-specific installations at locations that include the New York Botanical Garden.

To see the Hirshhorn exhibit, visitors are required to get free timed passes, which are released on the museum’s website via Etix starting at noon for the following day. Up to two tickets can be reserved per person. Adults and children ages 13 and up must have a ticket to enter the exhibition, though passes aren’t required to enter the rest of the Hirshhorn’s building. Unclaimed passes are available online and in-person at the museum’s welcome desk.

For an inside look at the Hirshhorn Museum’s “One with Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection,” view the video below.