Rainstorm dampens National Cannabis Festival

A mid-afternoon rain storm sent thousands of people scurrying from the 7th annual National Cannabis Festival in the Fields at RFK Stadium.

Gray clouds swooped low over the sprawling RFK parking lots as the festival opened at noon, and the T-shirt sellers outside the gates quickly shifted to selling rain ponchos.

“Rain ponchos, who needs a rain poncho?” one vendor cried out as people filed into the festival.

The sprawling grounds of the festival included several midways of exhibitors showing off weed, edibles and other cannabis products.

There were also art and fashion tables, tented lounges for seniors and veterans and a food court called Munchees Zone, where vendors offered an array of foods, including barbecue, funnel cakes, rib eye steak and seafood.

When the skies opened up at mid-afternoon with the potential for lightning, organizers closed the event awaiting the storm to pass. People hunkered down where ever they could find shelter, some under the concrete overpasses amid the RFK lots. Some returned to the cars. Others said they were prepared to wait out the storm until the festival resumed with music on the concert stage scheduled at 8 pm.

“I have no concerns about the weather. I am rain-approved,” said one festival attendant who traveled from New Jersey, while another added, “It’s a festival. You got to know what you’re doing and how to dress.”