Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Rainstorm dampens National Cannabis Festival

Rainstorm dampens National Cannabis Festival

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

April 22, 2023, 11:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Vendors at the 2023 National Cannabis Festival (Dick Uliano/WTOP)
Vendors at the 2023 National Cannabis Festival (Dick Uliano/WTOP)
Dick Uliano/WTOP
Festival attendants at the 2023 National Cannabis Festival (Dick Uliano/WTOP)
Festival attendants at the 2023 National Cannabis Festival (Dick Uliano/WTOP)
Dick Uliano/WTOP
The concert stage at the 2023 National Cannabis Festival (Dick Uliano/WTOP)
The concert stage at the 2023 National Cannabis Festival (Dick Uliano/WTOP)
Dick Uliano/WTOP
A vendor sign at the 2023 National Cannabis Festival (Dick Uliano/WTOP)
A vendor sign at the 2023 National Cannabis Festival (Dick Uliano/WTOP)
Dick Uliano/WTOP
Vendor tentsat the 2023 National Cannabis Festival (Dick Uliano/WTOP)
Vendor tents at the 2023 National Cannabis Festival (Dick Uliano/WTOP)
Dick Uliano/WTOP
(1/5)
Vendors at the 2023 National Cannabis Festival (Dick Uliano/WTOP)
Festival attendants at the 2023 National Cannabis Festival (Dick Uliano/WTOP)
The concert stage at the 2023 National Cannabis Festival (Dick Uliano/WTOP)
A vendor sign at the 2023 National Cannabis Festival (Dick Uliano/WTOP)
Vendor tentsat the 2023 National Cannabis Festival (Dick Uliano/WTOP)

A mid-afternoon rain storm sent thousands of people scurrying from the 7th annual National Cannabis Festival in the Fields at RFK Stadium.

Gray clouds swooped low over the sprawling RFK parking lots as the festival opened at noon, and the T-shirt sellers outside the gates quickly shifted to selling rain ponchos.

“Rain ponchos, who needs a rain poncho?” one vendor cried out as people filed into the festival.

The sprawling grounds of the festival included several midways of exhibitors showing off weed, edibles and other cannabis products.

There were also art and fashion tables, tented lounges for seniors and veterans and a food court called Munchees Zone, where vendors offered an array of foods, including barbecue, funnel cakes, rib eye steak and seafood.

When the skies opened up at mid-afternoon with the potential for lightning, organizers closed the event awaiting the storm to pass. People hunkered down where ever they could find shelter, some under the concrete overpasses amid the RFK lots. Some returned to the cars. Others said they were prepared to wait out the storm until the festival resumed with music on the concert stage scheduled at 8 pm.

“I have no concerns about the weather. I am rain-approved,” said one festival attendant who traveled from New Jersey, while another added, “It’s a festival. You got to know what you’re doing and how to dress.”

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up