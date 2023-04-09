DC man arrested for sexually assaulting 2 middle school girls

A 19-year-old D.C. man is under arrest after police say he had nonconsensual sex with at least two middle school girls he had befriended through their schoolmates and social media.

A District man has been arrested and charged after police say he allegedly had nonconsensual sex with at least two middle school girls he had befriended through their classmates on social media.

On Friday, Metropolitan Police announced they had arrested 19-year-old Luis Quevedo of Northwest D.C. on charges of sexually abusing two middle school girls, ages 12 and 13 years old.

The investigation is being run by MPD’s Youth and Family Services Division’s Physical and Sexual Abuse branch.

In at least one of the cases, the girl says she believed Quevedo was 15, until she later discovered he was older.

According to charging documents, at least two cases occurred at his family’s apartment in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of D.C., where he lived with his mother, grandmother and six-year-old sister with whom he shared a bunk bed.

One of the complainants, who was 12 at the time, said Quevedo helped her run away from her home in Maryland in August 2022, and had sneaked her into his family’s apartment in D.C.

Once there, she said they stayed in the bedroom watching movies and playing video games. During the night, she said the defendant woke her up and forced her to have intercourse against her will, according to the charging documents.

The same complainant also said Quevedo locked away her cellphone during the time she was at his family’s apartment.

Police say the defendant used Instagram and other social media platforms to communicate with the alleged victims. In one case, the complainant said she had been introduced to Quevedo by a classmate, who told her he had “wanted to be her boyfriend” when she was in 6th grade.

Quevedo is charged with two counts of first-degree child sexual abuse, though charging documents contain allegations for a third girl he contacted on Instagram who was also 13 years old.

He is currently being held without bond.