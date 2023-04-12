A surprise for history fans: Tours down Georgetown’s C&O canal continue this spring

The aptly-named boat, the Georgetown Heritage, will begin tours on the first mile of the C&O Canal in May.

Tourists and locals alike were told last fall they wouldn’t be able to take a boat tour on the Georgetown portion of the C&O Canal until the likely date of 2025 — but a surprise announcement from the organization that is running it said it will happen much sooner.

The aptly-named boat, the Georgetown Heritage, will begin tours on the first mile of the C&O Canal on May 5.

In October, it was announced that restoration of Locks 1, 2 and 5, as well as critical valve and wall repairs, would delay future boat tours by up to three years. But due to adjustments in construction schedules, the canal will be filled with water and tours will resume earlier.

“Every boat tour is a singular look into the past,” S. Rex Carnegie, Director of Education and Partnerships for Georgetown Heritage, said in a statement. “So much of our diverse history in Georgetown, and the years of work by Georgetown Heritage and our partners, have made this a unique experience for visitors, and an exciting way to engage with one of the nation’s most visited national parks. We are glad to build on last year’s success and offer new ways to connect people with this important milestone of American history.”

The Georgetown Heritage was christened and launched last April after a decade-long absence of tour boats on the Georgetown portion of the canal.

The 80-foot long, 12-foot wide tour boat is a recreation of a packet boat that was used in the early days of the canal, but updated with modern amenities like quiet electric motors, a sound system and bathrooms.

Last season, over 20,000 people enjoyed tours on the Georgetown Heritage.

Canal tours will take off four times a day at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m and 4 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays.

The boat will be located along the canal next to the C&O Canal National Historical Park’s Georgetown Visitor Center, between Thomas Jefferson and 30th streets NW.

Tickets for tours are available online.