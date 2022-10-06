C&O Canal boat rides ending soon, will be back in 2025

Restoration of the C&O Canal through Georgetown, a project being funded by the National Park Service, gets underway early next year, dry-docking the guided tour boat until 2025. But, tours will still operate until the end of October.

The canal tours had a very short return this year, resuming in April with the arrival of a new boat after being suspended in 2011 when the previous canal boat was deemed too damaged to continue use. But it was still a successful reprieved season, according to Georgetown Heritage.

“We’ve had an incredibly successful inaugural season for our new C&O Canal boat. Ridership was twice as high as projected, and the feedback has been wonderful,” said S. Rex Carnegie, director of education and partnerships for Georgetown Heritage.

Georgetown Heritage will still offer tours of the canal boat while it is in dry dock during the canal’s restoration.

The 30-month project will include restoration of Locks 1, 2 and 5 and wall repairs.

Remaining tours, before the canal is drained and restoration work begins, run through Oct. 30. There will be boat tours several times a day Sundays through Wednesdays. Tickets for the hourlong guided tour of the first mile of the canal are $15 for adults and $8 for children. Seniors, active military members and educators also get a discount.