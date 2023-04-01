1 killed in Northwest DC shooting

A man is dead after a shooting Friday morning near the Park at LeDroit in Northwest D.C.

D.C. police responded to a report of sounds of gunshots at the 200 block of V Street NW at around 2:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later dead.

Third District Cmdr. James Boteler said cameras showed a dark-colored SUV pulling into the area, and at least three people got out of the vehicle and shot toward the man.

The man ran into a nearby apartment building, whose windows shattered from the gunfire.

Boteler called the shooting “senseless gun violence.”

“Too many people with too many guns in their hands committed violence over what many times we find to be just conflict where people take it out with gunfire,” Boteler said. “It’s very unacceptable in our communities, and we’re very troubled by that.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call 202-727-9099.

Below is a map of the location where the shooting took place.