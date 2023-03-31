TRUMP INDICTMENT: Indictment explained | Experts weigh in | What does indicted mean? | What happens now? | Who is Alvin Bragg?
Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » National Museum of the…

National Museum of the American Indian celebrates Cherokee tribes

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

March 31, 2023, 11:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Through Sunday, the National Museum of the American Indian in D.C. is celebrating the contributions of Cherokee tribes across the U.S. with Cherokee Days, which celebrates and highlights Cherokee culture.

Chuck Hoskins Jr. is the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. He said that he hopes people who visit understand something important.

“That Cherokee culture is alive. This isn’t just some footnote in history,” Hoskins said.

Hoskins said he hopes non-Cherokee parents will bring their kids to the festival, so they can better understand and appreciate the tribe’s place in the modern world.

“If we gave a generation coming up that has a deeper appreciation of where we came from, we’re going to have a generation of leaders and every day people in the communities who understand that tribes still exist and have a right to exist,” Hoskins said.

Plenty of Cherokee culture will be featured, including traditional flute music, storytelling, weaponry, woodcarving, beadwork, traditional games, basket-weaving, pottery demonstrations, and music and dance performances.

And if you can make it to the Smithsonian, the museum will livestream the events.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up