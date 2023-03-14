Live Radio
Teenage boy shot near elementary school in Southeast DC

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

March 14, 2023, 6:56 AM

A teenage boy is in the hospital after being shot near an elementary school in Southeast D.C. on Monday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., D.C. police reported to 14th Street SE near the DC Prep Anacostia Elementary Campus where they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The boy was taken to a hospital, according to police. His current condition is unknown.

Police don’t have a suspect in custody.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at (202) 727-9099 or by texting 50411.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting took place.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

