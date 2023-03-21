MARCH MADNESS: Men's Tournament update | March Madness TV ratings up | Women’s Sweet 16 features new format | March Madness arrives in Vegas | See photos of local teams
Family of teen killed by US Park Police demands accountability

Megan Cloherty

March 21, 2023

A U.S. Park Police officer shot and killed a suspect while he was fleeing a stop for driving a stolen car. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

The family of a 17-year-old from D.C. who was shot and killed by a U.S. Park Police officer last weekend is demanding a full investigation into the officers involved and want accountability for their actions.

Dalaneo Martin was “just 17 years old when he was brutally murdered at the hands of a Park Police officer, leaving a 5-month-old child without a father,” the statement from the attorney said, in part.

Andrew Clarke, who represents the family, released a statement also calling for a full investigation into the shooting Saturday, March 18.

Park Police said its officers responded at 8:50 a.m. to assist D.C. police with a call about a stolen car near the intersection of 34th and Baker streets in Northeast.

A Park Police spokesman said when officers tried to detain Martin, he drove off with one Park officer “trapped in the vehicle” while his partner was being dragged alongside the car.

Police say the officer inside the car fired the shot, killing Martin.

“Mr. Martin’s mother, Terra Martin, is grieving right now. She has begged the city for services for her son without assistance. Just like most youth in the District of Columbia, Mr. Martin was not perfect. Placing property over people has to stop,” Clarke said in a statement.

Martin’s family is planning a vigil in his memory but has not announced when it will be.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

