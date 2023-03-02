Live Radio
2 children hurt, 1 critically, in Southeast DC apartment fire

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtоp.com

March 9, 2023, 3:10 PM

Crews remained on scene Thursday afternoon after dousing a fire in a Southeast D.C. apartment building. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)

Two children were injured, one critically, when a fire broke out in a Southeast D.C. apartment building on Thursday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS services were called to the 3300 block of 6th Street SE around 12:45 p.m. for a fire in a three-story, multi-unit building.

Crews worked to put out a fire on the first floor, while sheltering some residents on balconies due to heavy smoke in the hallways.

Two children, ages six and nine, were transported to a hospital as a result of the fire.

One child was transported to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, the department said on Twitter. A second child was transported with serious injuries.

Fire crews and investigators remained on the scene Thursday afternoon. Smoke alarms were present and working properly in the building, D.C. Fire added.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

