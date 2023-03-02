2 children hurt, 1 critically, in Southeast DC apartment fire

D.C. Fire and EMS services were called to the 3300 block of 6th Street SE around 12:45 p.m. for a fire in a three-story, multi-unit building.

Two children were injured, one critically, when a fire broke out in a Southeast D.C. apartment building on Thursday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS services were called to the 3300 block of 6th Street SE around 12:45 p.m. for a fire in a three-story, multi-unit building.

Crews worked to put out a fire on the first floor, while sheltering some residents on balconies due to heavy smoke in the hallways.

Two children, ages six and nine, were transported to a hospital as a result of the fire.

One child was transported to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, the department said on Twitter. A second child was transported with serious injuries.

Fire crews and investigators remained on the scene Thursday afternoon. Smoke alarms were present and working properly in the building, D.C. Fire added.

