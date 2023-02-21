Virginia, DC girls accused of stealing cars, stabbing

Two teenage girls are accused of stealing two cars and stabbing one victim, who suffered not life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the girls, both 15, on carjacking offenses that happened in D.C. One of the girls is from Northeast D.C., and the other is from Herndon, Virginia.

The first carjacking happened just after 8:45 p.m. on Saturday. D.C. police said in a statement the girls approached a person trying to move a vehicle out of a parking space on the 1200 block of V Street Northwest. They assaulted the person and tried to take the vehicle, but the person fled in the vehicle.

Next, the girls approached people seated in their vehicle on the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northwest just after 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. After asking them to get out of the vehicle, one of the girls took out a knife and stabbed one of the occupants. The girls then fled the scene in the stolen car. The person who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The girls were caught later Sunday following a crash on the 900 block of 17th Street Northeast.

Anyone with more information on what happened in both incidents should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.