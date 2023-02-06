Serial rapist could face life in prison for DC attack

A man was convicted of a sexual assault from about 13 years. He is also responsible for one other sexual assault.

A serial rapist could get life in prison for his attack on a woman from Adams Morgan in D.C.

A jury convicted 48-year-old Ronald Berton Jr. in the June 12, 2010, rape of a woman who was asleep in her ground level apartment, according to a Justice Department statement.

According to the evidence, Berton entered her home. He walked into her bedroom and stood over her. When she woke up, he restrained her and sexually assaulted her, taking her phone before leaving.

After he left, the victim ran to a firehouse, where DNA was collected from beneath her fingernails. She had scratched Berton while fighting to get away from him. At that time, authorities failed to connect the assault to Berton, and the DNA was put into her case file.

It wasn’t until 2017 that Berton was connected to the assault because of a separate attack. Police closed in on him in a similar 2007 sexual assault, which he also carried out in Adams Morgan.

In 2020, Berton was found guilty in the 2007 case. DNA also connected him to another rape in Arlington, Virginia, in 2010.

Berton’s sentencing in the most recent case is scheduled for March 3. He could be sentenced to life in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Berton was found guilty of first-degree burglary, kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances, assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual abuse, and attempted first-degree sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances.