Expensive cars and big jewelry — is the DC region obsessed with luxury?

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

February 6, 2023, 3:49 PM

Maseratis, Rolexes and trips to the Seychelles must be on the minds of many District residents. A new study find that D.C. is the most luxury-obsessed area in the country.

D.C. was number one with a score of 78.71 out of 100 on the luxury score, according to the new study by the jewelry brand, Glamira. That score put D.C. even over New York.

The group analyzed Google trends to see how many people looked up things such as “luxury vacations,” “luxury cars” and luxury brands, among other searches.

Not surprisingly, Washingtonians were also obsessed with luxury apartments, probably looking for a place with a rooftop pool.

People in the District also planning some R&R in style. It topped the list for people interested in luxury vacations. More people seem to be looking for vacations in Bora Bora rather than the Eastern Shore.

And folks living in neighboring states also have some pretty expensive tastes. Virginia ranked sixth and Maryland eighth on the luxury-obsessed list. Florida, New Jersey and Connecticut rounded out the top five.

“It’s no doubt that Americans desire a taste of a lavish lifestyle, but one thing for certain is that the East Coast has a particularly keen interest in luxury with nine of the areas in the ranking belonging to this region,” said a Glamira spokesperson about the study.

