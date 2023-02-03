A DC ice cream shop that’s warming hearts and happily freezing brains

Charles Foreman gave an ice cream cone to a kid who walked into the ice cream shop without any money. That act of generosity has been contagious in the Petworth neighborhood.

You might not be thinking about ice cream this winter, but there’s a shop in D.C. that’s pleasantly warming people’s hearts: Everyday Sundae in Petworth on 713 Kennedy Street in Northwest.

One day last spring, shop owner Charles Foreman gave away a cone to a kid who didn’t have any money. One customer noticed, and people have continued to pay it forward, leaving behind money to give away more ice cream.

“[We see people] giving $40, $20, or saying ‘Here’s an extra $10 because I’m going to buy the next two scoops for the people who come in behind us,’” Foreman said. He added that he’s determined to be a bright spot in a neighborhood that’s seen quite a bit of gun violence over the past few years.

“I said that I’m not going to let that story dominate,” Foreman said. “Every time you shoot, I’m going to give away ice cream.”

That’s why Miriam Guzman came here to get a cone: she wanted to support the idea of a better neighborhood.

“That’s very generous of him,” Guzman said. “Not many people would be giving their business away like that.”

The ice cream store has been open since July 2021, and Foreman has lived in the Petworth neighborhood for more than 20 years.