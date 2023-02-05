5-city bus tour to promote DC’s Cherry Blossom Festival kicking off this weekend

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday the District is sending a decorated 45-foot coach bus on a five-city tour along the Northeast coast to promote D.C.'s annual National Cherry Blossom Festival.

The “Cherry Blossom Tour Bus,” will display National Cherry Blossom Festival theme and the tag line “Follow Us To Spring!” The bus will start its tour in Boston on Feb. 26, followed by New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore, before ending back in D.C. on March 1.

“Cherry blossom season brings so much hope and joy to DC every spring, and we want more people to experience the beauty of our cherry blossoms,” Bowser said in a statement.

“We love hosting visitors from around the world and across the nation, and this year our team is going on the road to help people plan their trip. But you don’t have to be on the bus to help us spread the word that DC is a fantastic place to spend your spring.”

The tour bus riders will consist of members of partner organizations, including Destination DC, Events DC and the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington.

At each stop, the team will curate what a news release called “experiential activations” that will include art projects, go-go music, and food and drinks.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival will be held from March 20 through April 1, and welcomes the spring season with the blooming of 3,000 cherry blossom trees along the Tidal Basin.

“When people think of spring, we want them to think of DC and come and experience all our amazing cultural events, dining scene, funky marketplaces, and unique neighborhoods,” said Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio, who is leading the bus delegation.

The bus tour will end at the Conrad Hotel in downtown D.C. on March 1 at 11 a.m. where the mayor and the riders will attend a press conference held by the National Park Service to announce the peak bloom season for the cherry blossom trees.

You can find more information about the National Cherry Blossom Festival on the event website.