Receive a DC parking ticket? Here’s how to get alerts to pay it on time

D.C. said that all its residents can enroll in the Ticket Alert System, a service aimed at making sure you know and remember that you have unpaid parking tickets and traffic citations, so you pay or contest them in time.

“DC DMV has worked hard to streamline the TAS enrollment process and make it as user-friendly as possible,” DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson said in a news release. “Now DC residents can enroll in TAS without having a ticket on record and have access to a variety of ticket-related information.”

According to the city, the system will provide real-time notifications. That means you might know about your ticket even before the paper ticket goes under your windshield wiper.

If you are not a resident of the District, you are still required to have received at least one ticket within the past 18 months to enroll in TAS.

Drivers can choose to have the system send an email, text message or both, notifying you of the ticket.

The system will also notify drivers of when a ticket is paid, and before a late penalty is applied. It will also send notifications for deadlines to contest tickets, before the ticket goes to collections and when a car is at risk of getting a boot. The message will also come in when a decision is made on whether a ticket should stand.

The city said up to four cars can be monitored, and the account will also provide information about current and previous tickets. Drivers can also use the service to schedule a hearing over their citations.