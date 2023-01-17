Live Radio
1 killed, 2 others hurt in Southeast DC shooting

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com
Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

January 17, 2023, 11:00 PM

A woman is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 5000 block of Benning Road Southeast near D.C.’s border with Prince George’s County, Maryland.

D.C. police said a woman died on the scene. A man and a 15-year-old boy were wounded, and both were found conscious and breathing, D.C. police said.

Sixth District Commander Darnel Robinson said the woman, who appears to be between 30 to 40 years old, was shot in the head; the teenager was struck on the shoulder; and the man, who appears to be in his mid-20s, was wounded in the leg.

Footage from a nearby gas station showed a man opening fire at the two male victims, who were outside a carryout restaurant. Robinson said the two appeared to be targeted by the suspect.

After falling to the ground, the teenager produced a gun and began firing back at the direction of the suspect. The teenager has been hospitalized, and he is charged with carrying a pistol without a license and other gun offenses, Robinson said.

The woman was inside the carryout when she was shot. Robinson said it is not yet clear who was shot by whom, as well as whether the three victims knew each other.

Police are looking for the suspect who headed back toward the gas station. He was wearing all black clothing.

