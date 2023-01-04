Police investigating after man found dead in White House Ellipse park

D.C. police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Ellipse park just south of the White House on Wednesday morning.

Police said they believe the man, who was homeless, was beaten with a metal pipe by another homeless man early Wednesday.

The victim’s body was discovered when a jogger flagged down a U.S. Secret Service officer shortly before 9 a.m., D.C. Assistant Police Chief Morgan Kane told reporters during a news conference. When the officer responded, he found the man’s body in the park, she said.

Kane said as police investigated after the discovery of the man’s body, they learned of a video showing the man being beaten a few hours, at about 6:30 a.m.

The assistant chief said the other man, who she called a person of interest, has been detained by police.

The man’s killing is the third homicide so far this year in the District.

“It’s just tragic,” Kane said. “Whatever that location is, whether it’s next to the White House, whether it’s east of the Anacostia — whatever that looks like, it’s still tragic. There’s still someone that lost their life; there’s still a family that’s going to be devastated in those circumstances.”

The investigation closed a section of 15th Street in downtown D.C. between E Street and Constitution in both directions. The road has since reopened.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report.