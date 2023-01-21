Police identify Prince George’s Co. man killed in Northeast DC

D.C. Police have identified a Lanham, Maryland, man killed during a shooting in Northeast D.C.

The department said Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with apparent gunshot wounds just after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Cornish appears to have died at the scene, and his body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information should call 202-727-9099 or text the department’s anonymous text tip line at 50411. Those who provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in a homicide may get a reward of up to $25,000.