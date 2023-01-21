UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Police identify Prince George’s Co. man killed in Northeast DC

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

January 21, 2023, 5:49 AM

D.C. police have identified a Lanham, Maryland, man killed during a shooting in Northeast Thursday.

The department said Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with apparent gunshot wounds just after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Cornish appears to have died at the scene, and his body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information should call 202-727-9099 or text the department’s anonymous text tip line at 50411. Those who provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in a homicide may get a reward of up to $25,000.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

