New twist in the disappearance of a Mass. woman who worked in DC real estate

Police in Massachusetts have arrested Brian Walshe, the husband of Ana Walshe, and charged him with misleading a police investigation.

Police in Massachusetts have arrested the husband of Ana Walshe; the mom of three worked in D.C. real estate and went missing on New Year’s Day.

The Norfolk County, Massachusetts District Attorney Michael Morrissey said that 46-year-old Brian Walshe was arrested by Cohassett and Massachusetts State Police, charged with misleading a police investigation. He’s expected to be arraigned Monday morning in Quincy District Court.

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset, before dawn on Jan. 1. Her family said that because of a work emergency, she would take a ride share to Logan International Airport in Boston for a flight to D.C.

Police said there were no signs that she took any flight that day, and they could not confirm that she took a rideshare. Police investigators spent time in the D.C. area this weekend.

The Boston Globe reports that besides the home in Cohasset, the family owned a home in Washington’s Chevy Chase neighborhood.

Police asked anyone who has seen Walshe or has any information regarding her whereabouts to contact Detective Harrison Schmidt at 781-383-1055 x6108 or email hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.