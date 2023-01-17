Live Radio
National Park Service begins cleaning up hundreds of tires dumped in Anacostia Park

Stetson Miller | stetson.miller@wtop.com

January 17, 2023, 3:25 PM

The tires were found late last month, dumped along a stretch of Anacostia Park between East Capitol Street and where CSX railroad tracks run under D.C. Route 295. (WTOP/Stetson Miller)

On Tuesday, National Park Service crews began cleaning up hundreds of tires found dumped under a D.C. Route 295 overpass in D.C.’s Anacostia Park.

“It’s going to be a fairly large undertaking,” said Sgt. Thomas Twiname, a spokesman for the United States Park Police. “There’s a lot of equipment out here. It’s probably going to take several days to get all these tires cleared out of here.”

The large pile of tires was first spotted near the CSX railroad tracks in December. Several NPS employees were picking the tires up Tuesday morning and loading them into construction vehicles.

“The National Park Service is also doing everything we can to ensure that our lands stay pristine, and that’s why we’re out here today removing this,” said Sean McGinty, National Capital Parks-East spokesman.

Park Police is seeking the person, or people, responsible for dumping the tires. It is unclear how long the tires have been at the site and whether they were all dumped at once.

“These public lands throughout the District of Columbia, as well as Maryland and Virginia, they serve an important role,” Twiname said. “They’re community parks for these areas, and this isn’t how these sites should be treated.”

Commercial dumping is a felony in the District, punishable with up to five years in prison. Anyone with information about the dumping incident is asked to call 202-379-4877.

Stetson Miller is an anchor and reporter for WTOP. He has worked in TV newsrooms for the last several years in New York, Baltimore, Washington and Charleston, SC.

