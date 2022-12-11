Scooter driver killed in Southeast DC crash

A moped driver was ejected from their seat and killed after colliding with a car traveling in the opposite direction in SE D.C. Friday night.

A man was killed Friday night after his motorized scooter collided with a car in Southeast D.C., authorities said.

In a news release, District police said around 11 p.m. Friday night, 30-year-old Jonathan Plater of Lanham, Maryland, was riding a Honda PCX 150 scooter northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southeast.

A Toyota Avalon, going in the opposite direction, began a left turn onto Cypress Street SE on the campus of Saint Elizabeths Hospital. The scooter collided with the vehicle’s right front fender, causing Plater to be ejected from the scooter, police said.

After responding to the scene, D.C. Fire and EMS found no signs of life in Plater. His body was later taken to the city medical examiner, according to the release.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Anyone who has more information about this incident should call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s text tip line at 50411.

Approximate location of Friday night’s fatal collision in Southeast: