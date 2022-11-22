Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Making turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Street closures for CityCenterDC tree lighting

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

November 22, 2022, 10:59 AM

Street closures will be in place Saturday for the CityCenterDC Holiday Tree Lighting.

Parking restrictions start at 3 p.m. on Saturday and run until 9 p.m. The following streets will be closed:

  • 10th Street from H Street to New York Avenue Northwest
  • I Street from 9th Street to 10th Street Northwest

Drivers should follow posted emergency no parking signage on Saturday.

D.C. police said all vehicles parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

The tree-lighting ceremony takes place at 6 p.m. and will be emceed by NBC Washington anchor Eun Yang. Organizes say the 75-foot-tree will be decorated with more than 150,000 lights and 4,500 ornaments.

There will also be a performance by a seven-piece dance band The Revels, as well as face painting, balloon art and more festivities.

