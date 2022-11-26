Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Road rage suspect shoots Metrobus in Southeast DC

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

November 26, 2022, 7:50 PM

A Metrobus in Southeast D.C. was hit by gunfire near Southern Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday afternoon, police told WTOP.

Metro Transit Police said that someone inside a vehicle fired the shots around 1 p.m. The suspect hit a bus on the M6 route, and authorities advised riders in the area to expect delays due to a police investigation.

There were no injuries, police told WTOP in an email.

Police tweeted a photo of a vehicle, a Honda sedan, as well as a suspect wearing a ski mask. The sedan appears to have Virginia license plates.

The bus was hit in the front and rear while five people were onboard, police said. They also said the bus driver was offered assistance to cope with the traumatic event.

The Metropolitan Police Department, Metro Transit Police Department and Prince George’s County Police Department are investigating the shooting and working on locating a possible suspect or suspects.

Police ask anyone with more information to contact DC Crime Solvers, call 202-962-2121 or text 696873 “MyMTPD.” Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

