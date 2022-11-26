Road rage suspect shoots Metrobus in Southeast DC

A Metrobus in Southeast D.C. was hit by gunfire near Southern Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday afternoon, police told WTOP.

A Metrobus in Southeast D.C. was hit by gunfire near Southern Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday afternoon, police told WTOP.

Metro Transit Police said that someone inside a vehicle fired the shots around 1 p.m. The suspect hit a bus on the M6 route, and authorities advised riders in the area to expect delays due to a police investigation.

There were no injuries, police told WTOP in an email.

Police tweeted a photo of a vehicle, a Honda sedan, as well as a suspect wearing a ski mask. The sedan appears to have Virginia license plates.

MTPD is searching for a suspect in the shooting of a Metrobus today at 12:58 p.m. on Southern Avenue near Pennsylvania Avenue SE in an apparent road rage incident. No injuries. Got a tip? DC Crime Solvers offering up to $1K reward for info leading to arrest/indictment. #wmata pic.twitter.com/uixCiaXs8E — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) November 27, 2022

The bus was hit in the front and rear while five people were onboard, police said. They also said the bus driver was offered assistance to cope with the traumatic event.

The Metropolitan Police Department, Metro Transit Police Department and Prince George’s County Police Department are investigating the shooting and working on locating a possible suspect or suspects.

Police ask anyone with more information to contact DC Crime Solvers, call 202-962-2121 or text 696873 “MyMTPD.” Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.