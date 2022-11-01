Council disputes over renaming a road in honor of former Mayor Marion Barry

There’s a dispute on the D.C. Council over renaming a road in Ward 8 after the "mayor for life."

There’s a dispute among members of the D.C. Council over renaming a road in Ward 8 after the “mayor for life.”

Councilmember Trayon White introduced a bill on Oct. 24 to rename Good Hope Road after Mayor Marion Barry.

White hoped to vote on the emergency legislation quickly, but D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson blocked the bill from appearing on Tuesday’s council meeting, instead moving it to Dec. 13 for a public hearing.

White posted a video on Instagram voicing his displeasure.

“Thousands of petitions signed by DC residents to ensure they wanted a street name and after this great legend,” said White in his post.

“On Friday, Chairman Mendelson pulled the bill. This is an assault on our intelligence and our democracy need to decide what we need in our own community,” he said. “We don’t need no one else deciding what we want for our people and our community.”

He also pointed to wide support of the bill from other councilmembers and asked residents to call the chairman’s office to comment.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson responded during a press conference telling reporters of the need for public comment on the name change.

“There is this false narrative that I’m opposed to the legislation. I am not. I want to have a hearing and see what the public comment is,” said Mendelson. “I don’t believe it’s appropriate for us to change the name of a street and then have a public hearing to ask people what they think that’s rather disrespectful of the public or the democratic process.”

Mendelson wrote in a statement that he received “an appalling threat of violence against my office,” because of the false rhetoric.

You can sign up to comment on the name change until Dec. 9.