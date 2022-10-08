RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » Washington, DC News » Southeast DC fire displaces…

Southeast DC fire displaces building, officials say

Rosie Hughes | Rosie.Hughes@wtop.com

October 8, 2022, 1:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(1/6)

A fire in a southeast D.C. apartment building displaced all of the building’s residents early Saturday morning.

A DC Fire and EMS spokesperson said at least 60 firefighters responded to the scene in the 3200 block of Minnesota Avenue just after midnight. Officials said that they have confirmed 11 displacements since the blaze began.

The fire started on the first floor of the two-story building and spread to the upper floor.

Fire officials said the blaze was brought under control, but not before it caused “significant damage” to the building.

Minnesota Avenue is closed to traffic between Randle Circle and G Street Southeast.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A map of the approximate location is included below.

This is a developing story.

Rosie Hughes

Rosie Hughes was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. She received her Bachelor’s from Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota, in 2017 and her Master’s of Journalism from American University in Washington, D.C., in 2022. Rosie started at WTOP as the newsroom intern in the spring of 2022.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up