Southeast DC fire displaces building, officials say

A fire in a southeast D.C. apartment building displaced all of the building’s residents early Saturday morning.

A DC Fire and EMS spokesperson said at least 60 firefighters responded to the scene in the 3200 block of Minnesota Avenue just after midnight. Officials said that they have confirmed 11 displacements since the blaze began.

The fire started on the first floor of the two-story building and spread to the upper floor.

Fire officials said the blaze was brought under control, but not before it caused “significant damage” to the building.

Minnesota Avenue is closed to traffic between Randle Circle and G Street Southeast.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A map of the approximate location is included below.

This is a developing story.