Road closures ahead of Howard U. homecoming weekend

Howard University’s iconic Homecoming will take place this weekend in D.C. Here’s what you need to know if you plan on driving.
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Howard University Homecoming Parade from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
- 6th Street from W Street to Fairmont Street NW
- Georgia Avenue from Columbia Road to Florida Avenue NW
- 7th Street from Florida Avenue to S Street NW
- Florida Avenue from Georgia Avenue to 4th Street NW
- 6th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street NW
- 5th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street NW
- 4th Street from Florida Avenue to McMillan Drive NW
- 5th Street from McMillan Drive to Hobart Place NW
8th Street from Barry Place to V Street NW will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Howard University Homecoming Tailgate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the Howard University Homecoming
Parade on Saturday, Oct. 22, from approximately 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon.
- 6th Street from W Street to Fairmont Street NW
- Georgia Avenue from Columbia Road to Florida Avenue NW
- 7th Street from Florida Avenue to S Street NW
- Florida Avenue from Georgia Avenue to 4th Street NW
- 6th and 5th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street NW
- 4th Street from Florida Avenue to McMillan Drive NW
- 5th Street from McMillan Drive to Hobart Place NW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the Howard University Homecoming
Tailgate from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
- 8th Street between Barry Place and V Street NW
- Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the Howard University Homecoming
Yardfest from approximately 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22.
- 6th Street from Girard Street to Howard Place NW
- Howard Place from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW
- Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW
- Fairmount Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW
D.C. police are also saying the public should expect to follow road signs and consider alternative routes to attend the festivities.