Road closures ahead of Howard U. homecoming weekend

Howard University's iconic Homecoming will take place this weekend. Here's what you need to know if you plan on driving.

Howard University’s iconic Homecoming will take place this weekend in D.C. Here’s what you need to know if you plan on driving.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Howard University Homecoming Parade from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

6th Street from W Street to Fairmont Street NW

Georgia Avenue from Columbia Road to Florida Avenue NW

7th Street from Florida Avenue to S Street NW

Florida Avenue from Georgia Avenue to 4th Street NW

6th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street NW

5th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street NW

4th Street from Florida Avenue to McMillan Drive NW

5th Street from McMillan Drive to Hobart Place NW

8th Street from Barry Place to V Street NW will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Howard University Homecoming Tailgate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the Howard University Homecoming

Parade on Saturday, Oct. 22, from approximately 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon.

6th Street from W Street to Fairmont Street NW

Georgia Avenue from Columbia Road to Florida Avenue NW

7th Street from Florida Avenue to S Street NW

Florida Avenue from Georgia Avenue to 4th Street NW

6th and 5th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street NW

4th Street from Florida Avenue to McMillan Drive NW

5th Street from McMillan Drive to Hobart Place NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the Howard University Homecoming

Tailgate from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

8th Street between Barry Place and V Street NW

Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the Howard University Homecoming

Yardfest from approximately 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22.

6th Street from Girard Street to Howard Place NW

Howard Place from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW

Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW

Fairmount Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW

D.C. police are also saying the public should expect to follow road signs and consider alternative routes to attend the festivities.