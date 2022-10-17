RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | EU approves Ukraine training mission | Explosions rock Kyiv | Ukrainians' resilience persists | NATO begins nuclear exercises
Puppy stolen during DC armed robbery has been found

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

October 17, 2022, 12:51 PM

A puppy that was stolen during an armed robbery last week has been found.

Police said the robber approached the dog’s owner at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street, brandished a gun and demanded the victim’s dog, and then took off running after the owner complied.

The 5-month-old pit bull mix named Genesis was returned Monday morning, but the suspect has not yet been identified.

D.C. police tweeted a photo of the reunion.

Detectives are still asking for further assistance in identifying the suspect.

