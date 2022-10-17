Puppy stolen during DC armed robbery has been found

A puppy that was stolen during an armed robbery on Wednesday, Oct. 12, has been found.

Police said the robber approached the dog’s owner at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street, brandished a gun and demanded the victim’s dog, and then took off running after the owner complied.

The 5-month-old pit bull mix named Genesis was returned Monday morning, but the suspect has not yet been identified.

D.C. police tweeted a photo of the reunion.

The pup has been found! Thank you to everyone who submitted tips to help find this furry friend! We're still looking for the suspect in this case.

Detectives are still asking for further assistance in identifying the suspect.