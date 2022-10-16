Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC

A man is dead after a shooting in the Barry Farm neighborhood in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning.

Police in the District say they responded to reports of a shooting just after midnight in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, near Suitland Parkway.

After arriving on the scene, police say they found a man with gunshot wounds to his legs, arm and chest.

Police have identified the victim as 32-year-old Jamontate Brown, of no known address.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene, but found no signs of life with the victim. Brown died at the scene, according to police.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Rd SE. No lookout. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 16, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-909.