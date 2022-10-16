RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: SpaceX may keep funding Ukraine's Starlink service | Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies
Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

October 16, 2022, 5:26 PM

A man is dead after a shooting in the Barry Farm neighborhood of Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning.

Police in the District say they responded to reports of a shooting just after midnight in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, near Suitland Parkway.

After arriving on the scene, police say they found a man with gunshot wounds to his legs, arm and chest.

Police have identified the victim as 32-year-old Jamontate Brown, of no known address.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene, but found no signs of life with the victim. Brown died at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-909.

