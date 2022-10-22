RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing | US: Iranian troops back Russian drone strikes | Major battle in Kherson
Home » Washington, DC News » Grants renewed for 2…

Grants renewed for 2 groups in DC attorney general’s violence interruption program

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

October 22, 2022, 4:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two D.C. community organizations are getting a total of $750,000 in grants in an effort to decrease crime and violence in the District.

It’s part of the D.C. Attorney General’s Office’s Cure the Streets program. The two organizations are First Shift Justice Project and DC Jobs with Justice. The money is slated for the expansion of education and legal services for D.C. workers, and it will be the first full year of the Workplace Rights Grant Program’s operation.

“The issue of worker rights is critical. It’s important for workers to understand their rights. These grants will facilitate just that,” D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said.

“Cure the Streets,” launched in 2018, is a public safety program with a focus on reducing gun violence in targeted neighborhoods across D.C., which have historically experienced the highest rate of gun violence. Currently, the program has 10 sites.

Council member Charles Allen praised Racine’s efforts to address gun violence through the program, which he said has been shown to work as an “important tool” in the fight to reduce gun violence long term.

Racine said that his office’s program is a complement to a broader citywide effort.

In June, D.C. reported homicides that outpaced those of last year by 10%, and the District said that it was planning on adding more violence interrupters for the program the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement oversees. However, a report by the D.C. auditor found that it’s not clear if the ONSE program is working; and there’s no way to prove that the violence interrupter’s efforts are the reason incidents of violence did not occur.

“Continued investment in community-based violence reduction programs is a critical piece of a much larger effort to reduce crime and violence,” the D.C. Attorney General’s Office said in a news release.

WTOP’s Lauren Hamilton contributed to this report.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

VA's first permanent chief data officer Kshemendra Paul leaving agency

Federal employee engagement stabilizes in 2022 FEVS

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up